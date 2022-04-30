Braves vs. Rangers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Braves rookie Bryce Elder will get the start on the mound against the Rangers’ Dane Dunning.

After winning the World Series last season, the Braves have gotten off to a slow start. However, they got their star back in Ronald Acuña at the beginning of this series. Not only does he provide them power at the plate, but also gives them a great average hitter. Bryce Elder has been decent this season for the Braves and they will need a good outing from him in tonight’s matchup. The Braves are 2-0 in the first two games of this series.

The Texas Rangers haven't had the best season especially after the big offseason they had. Their pitching has had major struggles and that has kept them out of most of their losses. Nate Lowe has been the best hitter by far for the Rangers. He is hitting .325 with one homer and nine RBI’s. Dane Dunning will be on the mound for the Rangers in this one and he’s been average for the Rangers. He currently has a 0-2 record with a 4.91 ERA in four starts.

Braves vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Dane Dunning

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -120, Rangers +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -120

The Braves have dominated this series so far. Tonight will also be Acuña’s second game back and I expect him to bring the lineup some more excitement. It’s tough taking a team to win three straight but the Braves are red hot and the Rangers aren’t playing good baseball. Expect a high scoring Braves win in this one.

Player prop pick: Ronald Acuña Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

While this isn’t a great value pick, Acuña is going to provide a spark tonight. He is what the fans want to see, and there is a reason for that. Look for him to take some big swings and he could even put one over the fence. I expect a big game from Acuña tonight.

