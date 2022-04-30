Phillies vs. Mets: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY and will be available on FS1. Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson will get the start on the mound against the Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker.

After an exciting offseason, the Phillies have been a bit disappointing. They're currently sitting at 10-11, but have played much better lately. They have won four of their last five games and their pitching has been much better as of late. Hitting wise, Nick Castellanos has been their best hitter. He’s hitting .303 with three home runs and 12 RBI’s. Another one of their big free agency signings, Kyle Schwarber has had some big struggles.

The Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball to start the season. In his first season with the Mets, Buck Showalter has done an impressive job with their talented roster. Their lineup has been killing the ball and their pitchers have phenomenal, which was expected. Jeff McNeil is leading the team in average hitting .344 while Brandon Nimmo has been one of their most impressive hitter to me. While hitting leadoff, he’s hitting .271 with three home runs and seven RBI’s.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC 10

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

National broadcast: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Phillies +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies +110

With all their struggles swinging the bat last night, I expect the Phillies to score a decent amount in game two. As they’ve struggled, they could use a big win against the division rival. I would expect Kyle Gibson to limit the Mets to a few runs and that should be enough for a Phillies win. Look for the high powered Phillies lineup to get the bats going tonight.

Player prop pick: Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

After a struggling 2021, Lindor looks to be back to his normal self this season. Lindor is hitting .284 with four home runs and 13 RBI’s. In his career against Kyle Gibson, in 49 at bats, Lindor is hitting .349 with two RBI’s. He has also had a ton of success against the Phillies this season. In four games, Lindor is hitting .313 with two RBI’s and two runs. Look for a big game out of Lindor tonight.

