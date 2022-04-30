Tigers vs. Dodgers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will be available on ESPN+ and through local TV. Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske will get the start on the mound against the Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Heading into the season, there was a ton of hype around the Tigers lineup with some of the additions they made. So far, their play has been extremely disappointing. They currently sit at 6-13 and have lost five straight. Robbie Grossman and Austin Meadows have been the best hitters for average for the Tigers so far as they're both hitting .300+. Javy Baez has also been a great addition as he’s hitting .282 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

As it’s no surprise, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball. The big addition this offseason was adding Freddie Freeman, who was one of the best hitters in the MLB for the past few seasons. He has been the best hitter for the Dodgers so far this season as he’s hitting .311 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Behind him is Chris Taylor and Trea Turner who are both hitting .288. Turner is having an impressive season per usual with 17 RBIs which is tied for fifth in the MLB.

Tigers vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Beau Brieske vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: ESPN+ (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -335, Tigers +260

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -335

With the Tigers in a slump and Clayton Kershaw on the mound, it’s impossible to bet against the Dodgers. Expect Kershaw to mow the Tigers down and the Dodgers bats to get going early. Brieske has struggled a bit for the Tigers this season and the Dodgers is not a confidence booster whatsoever.

Player prop pick: Javier Baez Over 0.5 Base Hits

In his career against Clayton Kershaw, Baez is hitting .385 with two home runs. While I expect a great game out of Kershaw, look for Baez to take some big swings. He has shown through his career, he loves taking big swings. In Los Angeles, I expect Javy to show up big time and have multiple base hits.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.