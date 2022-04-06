When is MLB Opening Day in 2022?

The MLB Lockout put a shroud on the start of the 2022 season. Thankfully, the players and owners came to an agreement and we aren’t set to miss many games early in April. With that said, the season had to be pushed back slightly because the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on time.

So, instead of beginning the season on March 31 as scheduled, April 7 is the new date for MLB’s Opening Day. There are seven games currently on the slate, highlighted by a matchup between the reigning American League champions, the Houston Astros, and the Los Angeles Angels. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani will be the Angels’ starting pitcher and likely leadoff hitter in that game.

There will be a bunch of old faces in new places in action Thursday, including Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte and Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz. There’s an old face back in an old place as future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is expected to be in the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. The sport’s No. 1 prospect will also be on the field as Bobby Witt Jr. will be the Kansas City Royals’ starting third baseman against the Cleveland Guardians.

Let’s look at the full schedule for MLB’s 2022 Opening Day:

MLB Opening Day 2022

Date: Thursday, April 7

Time: First pitch 2:20 p.m. ET

Opening Day schedule

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Postponed games

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, rescheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET Friday

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins, rescheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Friday