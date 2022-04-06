Cleveland Guardians projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Cleveland Guardians finished last season with a record of 80-82 and second place in AL Central. Cleveland did not have former AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber for the most of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. But they saw guys such as Cal Quantrill, Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie take major steps in their development. Cleveland still has Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes in the starting lineup, which is more than enough power to help carry their offense.

Cleveland Guardians projected starting lineup

1. Myles Straw (CF)

2. Amed Rosario (SS)

3. Jose Ramirez (3B)

4. Franmil Reyes (DH)

5. Bobby Bradley (1B)

6. Steven Kwan (RF)

7. Andres Gimenez (2B)

8. Austin Hedges (C)

9. Bradley Zimmer (LF)

The Guardians’ starting lineup did not change much during the offseason as the same players and faces will be at their respective positions. However, it appears that they will have a new starting right fielder in Steven Kwan. Kwan spent last season in Double-A and Triple-A, where he hit .342 and .311, respectively. Eventually, Josh Naylor, who is working his way back from injury, will take over in right field.

Projected rotation

1. Shane Bieber

2. Zach Plesac

3. Cal Quantrill

4. Aaron Civale

5. Triston McKenzie

The Guardians’ starting rotation will get a big boost with the return of Bieber. Last season, the 26-year-old had a record of 7-4 and an ERA of 3.16 through 16 starts. Civale pitched well last season, along with Quantrill, who led Cleveland’s rotation in ERA (2.89). The wildcard in Cleveland’s rotation is McKenzie, who produced an ERA of 4.95, but put up 136 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched.