Houston Astros projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The defending AL champions enter 2022 with the same championship aspirations. The team was able to remain mostly intact through what has been a wild offseason with the lockout. There were a few big moves the Houston Astros made (and didn’t make) that have helped shape (and not shape) the roster for this season. Let’s take a look at what the starting lineup and batting order might look like, along with the rotation.

Projected starting lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, LF/DH

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, DH/LF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Chas McCormick, CF

Jeremy Pena, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

The Astros lost Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins in free agency, so enter Pena, who should get the first crack at being the every-day SS ahead of Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum. Jose Siri and McCormick should alternate in the outfield while Alvarez and Brantley rotate at DH. Despite the loss of Correa, Houston’s lineup is still very potent 1-6, still boasting multiple All-Stars.

Projected rotation

Justin Verlander

Framber Valdez

Luis Garcia

Jake Odorizzi

Cristian Javier

To start the season, Lance McCullers Jr. is going to be on the shelf after suffering a setback during the lockout. So he’s going to be on IL. The Astros could start Javier or use him as part of a bullpen day and go with a four-man rotation with Verlander at the top. Valdez and Garcia both have a ton of upside as well. Once McCullers is healthy, the Astros’ rotation will be formidable like in 2021.