Toronto Blue Jays projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Toronto Blue Jays finished last season with a record of 91-71 and fourth place in the AL East. If they were playing in another division, let alone the National League, the Jays could have been in the playoffs. That being said, Toronto did not rest on their laurels and instead added free agent pitchers Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi to the starting rotation. Then earlier this month, the Jays acquired third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland A’s.

Toronto Blue Jays projected starting lineup

1. George Springer (CF)

2. Bo Bichette (SS)

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

4. Teoscar Hernandez (DH)

5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (LF)

6. Matt Chapman (3B)

7. Danny Jansen (C)

8. Raimel Tapia (RF)

9. Cavan Biggio (2B)

The Blue Jays do not have Marcus Semien anymore as he signed a massive multi-year deal in free agency with the Texas Rangers. However, Toronto replaced his power in the lineup with the acquisition of Matt Chapman. Last season with Oakland, Chapman hit .210 at the plate, but still hit 27 home runs and 72 RBI.

Projected rotation

1. Jose Berrios

2. Kevin Gausman

3. Hyun Jin Ryu

4. Yusei Kikuchi

5. Alek Manoah

The Blue Jays did not re-sign AL Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray, but they got a nice replacement in Gausman. Gausman was the ace of the San Francisco Giants’ staff and was named to the All-Star Game last season. He had a record of 14-6 and a career-best 2.81 ERA in 33 starts. Along with Gausman, the Jays signed Kikuchi from Seattle Mariners, who will be a formidable starter in their rotation.