Atlanta Braves projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a World Series win in 2021. They won the NL East with a 88-73 record in the regular season. They had the worst record of any of the playoff teams, but their bats lit up and they had great pitching from their bullpen to secure the championship. The Braves have +1000 odds, the fourth-best in the majors, to win the 2022 World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s what Atlanta’s lineup and rotation projects to look like heading into the 2022 campaign.

Atlanta Braves projected starting lineup

Ozzie Albies (2B) Austin Riley (3B) Matt Olson (1B) Marcell Ozuna (RF) Eddie Rosario (LF) Adam Duvall (CF) Orlando Arcia (DH) Tyler d’Arnaud (C) Dansby Swanson (SS)

The biggest piece missing from this list is Ronald Acuna Jr. who should be able to return to the lineup as the DH by the end of April. If his recovery goes well, he is on track to be back in the outfield in May. Longtime Brave Freddie Freeman departed in free agency, but Atlanta brought in Matt Olson who projects to be Freeman, just four and a half years younger. The Braves were elevated by trade deadline deals in 2021 and likely will be in the running for another bat this year to bolster their exciting lineup even more with the added DH in the National League.

Projected rotation

Charlie Morton Max Fried Ian Anderson Huascar Ynoa Kyle Wright

Morton earned the respect of Braves fans everywhere when he took a hard grounder off the shin in the first game of the 2021 World Series. He ended up leaving the game with a broken leg but was able to get three outs before departing. Fried, Anderson, Ynoa and Wright were part of the Braves youth movement over the last few years. Now, the Braves have depleted their farm system so these youngsters will have to step up. Ynoa will likely be the only one of the bunch that will miss getting to hit this season as he hit two home runs last year.