Los Angeles Angels projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Los Angeles Angels finished last season with a record of 77-85 and fourth place in the AL West. The biggest issue for the Angels last season was injuries and pitching. They didn’t have the quality starting pitching depth outside of AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and lost All-Star outfielder Mike Trout for most of the season. However, the Angels upgraded their starting pitching this season with the signing of former New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard.

Projected starting lineup

1. Shohei Ohtani (DH)

2. Mike Trout (CF)

3. David Fletcher (SS)

4. Jared Walsh (1B)

5. Anthony Rendon (3B)

6. Jo Adell (RF)

7. Max Stassi (C)

8. Matt Duffy (2B)

9. Brandon Marsh (LF)

The Angels did not make any major adjustments to their starting lineup this season. But they will be excited to have a healthy Trout to go with Ohtani and Walsh, whom both provide a ton of power to the lineup. We may see top prospects in the Angels’ organization in Marsh and Adell man the corner outfield spots a lot this season.

Projected rotation

1. Shohei Ohtani

2. Noah Syndergaard

3. Patrick Sandoval

4. Michael Lorenzen

5. Jose Suarez

The noticeable addition to the Angels starting rotation is Syndergaard. The veteran pitcher missed most of last season due to rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. However, the 29-year-old made two appearances last season for the Mets. Now he will be looking to put a complete season together with the Angels and hopefully turning back the clock to 2018.