Milwaukee Brewers projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Milwaukee Brewers had a hot regular season a year ago, winning the extremely weak NL Central, but the party came to an early end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic for members of the Brew Crew heading into this season. Here’s the lineup they’re expected to roll out most days this season.

Milwaukee Brewers projected starting lineup

2B Kolten Wong SS Willy Adames LF Christian Yelich DH Andrew McCutchen 1B Rowdy Tellez RF Hunter Renfroe C Omar Narvaez 3B Luis Urías CF Lorenzo Cain

Milwaukee has star power all up and down its lineup, most notably Christian Yelich. The group has a solid mix of veterans, like Andrew McCutchen, and exciting young players like SS Willy Adames, who came over in a trade with the Rays last season. The offense is what let the Brewers down in the NLDS and they made some adjustments to it hoping to provide more of a spark. Getting McCutchen at DH and swapping Jackie Bradley Jr. for Renfroe immediately upgrades the offense and doesn’t give too much of a drop-off on the defensive side of things. Plus, Adames is still coming into his own and has provided some pop here and there so far in his young career.

Projected rotation

RHP Corbin Burnes RHP Brandon Woodruff RHP Freddy Peralta RHP Adrian Houser LHP Eric Lauer

The top three of this staff can go head to head with virtually any other team in the league. This group, led by the reigning Cy Young winner in Burnes, is always going to give its offense a fighting chance. Behind Burnes, the team has Woodruff and Peralta who were both All-Stars a season ago. There’s a slight drop-off to Houser and Lauer, but not are still highly productive starting pitchers who can put together a solid performance virtually every time they touch the mound, making a very well-rounded starting rotation for Milwaukee.