Arizona Diamondbacks projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the worst teams in the majors last season with a 52-110 record and finished last place in the NL West. The Diamondbacks did not give their fans a ton to cheer about on the field last season. They will hope to change that this season with Ketel Marte, Pavin Smith, Seth Beer, and Madison Bumgarner leading the charge.

Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting lineup

1. Daulton Varsho (CF)

2. Ketel Marte (2B)

3. David Peralta (LF)

4. Christian Walker (1B)

5. Josh Rojas (3B)

6. Carson Kelly (C)

7. Seth Beer (DH)

8. Pavin Smith (RF)

9. Geraldo Perdomo (SS)

The Diamondbacks will likely have a new third baseman on Opening Day as Rojas suffered a Grade 2 right oblique strain in spring training. Wilmer Difo could be an option for Arizona, if he makes the Opening Day roster. However, Arizona’s offense will be led by Marte, who just signed a five-year extension. Last season, the 28-year-old Marte hit .318 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 90 games.

Projected rotation

1. Madison Bumgarner

2. Merrill Kelly

3. Luke Weaver

4. Zach Davies

5. Zac Gallen

Davies is the newest addition to Arizona’s starting rotation heading into this season. The veteran pitcher spent the last season with the Cubs, where he went 6-12 and had an ERA of 5.78 through 32 games. The Diamondbacks hope that he can lower this ERA and help carry the backend of the bullpen. However, for Arizona to make any noise this season, it will rest on the arm of Bumbarger. Last season, MadBum had a record of 7-10 and ERA of 4.67 in 26 starts.