Seattle Mariners projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Seattle Mariners finished last season with a record of 90-72 and second place in the AL West. If Seattle was playing in another division last year, they could’ve been in the playoffs. The Mariners should be in contention this year after picking up Robbie Ray in free agency and acquiring both Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds.

Seattle Mariners projected starting lineup

1. J.P. Crawford (SS)

2. Mitch Haniger (RF)

3. Jesse Winker (DH)

4. Ty France (1B)

5. Julio Rodriguez (CF)

6. Eugenio Suarez (3B)

7. Jarred Kelenic (LF)

8. Adam Frazier (2B)

9. Tom Murphy (C)

The familiar faces such as Crawford, France, and Haniger will continue to be integral parts of the Mariners’ offense. However, everybody will be paying attention to rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez. J-Rod is one of the favorites to win AL ROY this season and has played well in spring training. If you thought the hype around Kelenic was amazing, just watch to see what Rodriguez does.

Projected rotation

1. Robbie Ray

2. Marco Gonzales

3. Logan Gilbert

4. Chris Flexen

5. Matt Brash

Ray was the noticeable addition to the Mariners this offseason, which gives them a bonafide ace to compete in the American League. The southpaw had an excellent 2021 season with Toronto, going 13-7 with an ERA of 2.84 through 32 starts. He also recorded a career-high 248 strikeouts in 193.1 innings pitched. Seattle can hope that Ray can replicate those stats this season in the pacific northwest.