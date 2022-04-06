Miami Marlins projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Miami Marlins finished last season with a record of 67-95 and fourth place in the NL East. Miami saw their starting rotation take another step last season as Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers all had ERAs under 3.20. However, their offense could not pick up the slack as they traded away Starling Marte and Adam Duvall. But they still have players to build around in Jazz Chisholm, Jesus Sanchez, and Jorge Soler, who could give some teams in the National League something to worry about.

Miami Marlins projected starting lineup

1. Jazz Chisholm (2B)

2. Jorge Soler (LF)

3. Garrett Cooper (DH)

4. Avisail Garcia (RF)

5. Jesus Sanchez (CF)

6. Jesus Aguilar (1B)

7. Brian Anderson (3B)

8. Jacob Stallings (C)

9. Miguel Rosas (SS)

Soler was the big addition for the Marlins’ offense the season after having an incredible postseason for the Atlanta Braves. In 55 games with the Braves last season, the veteran slugger was slashing .269/.358/.524 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI. He should be able to provide some power in the Marlins’ lineup, alongside Garcia, Aguilar, and Sanchez.

Projected rotation

1. Sandy Alcantara

2. Pablo Lopez

3. Trevor Rogers

4. Elieser Hernandez

5. Jesus Luzardo

The Marlins will not have Sixto Sanchez on Opening Day. He is weeks away from starting a throwing program as he rehabs from a right shoulder injury. Without Sanchez for the next few weeks or so, Miami will hope that Luzardo can step up in his place. Last season, the young starting pitcher had a 6.44 ERA in 12 starts with the Marlins. Despite his high ERA, there’s still room for Luzardo to improve and become a solid MLB starting pitcher.