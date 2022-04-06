San Diego Padres projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The San Diego Padres finished last season with a record of 79-83 and third place in the NL West. The Padres had a horrible second half of the regular season that doomed any chance of them making the playoffs as a wild card team. They are hoping to change their fortunes this season, but will not have star shortstop Fernando Tatis for Opening week, who will be out until June due to a wrist injury.

San Diego Padres projected starting lineup

1. Trent Grisham (CF)

2. Manny Machado (3B)

3. Jake Cronenworth (2B)

4. Luke Voit (DH)

5. Eric Hosmer (1B)

6. Wil Myers (RF)

7. Austin Nola (C)

8. Jurickson Profar (LF)

9. Ha-Seong Kim (SS)

Without Tatis for the foreseeable future, the Padres will likely roll with Kim, who was an average hitter last season. In his rookie season, the 26-year-old infielder hit .202 with eight home runs and 34 RBI (117 games). Voit will be another key part of San Diego’s offense as he’ll be the team’s designated hitter. In only 68 games last season with the Yankees, Voit hit .239 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. San Diego will hope for a healthy Voit, who can hit 20 home runs in a season.

Projected rotation

1. Yu Darvish

2. Joe Musgrove

3. Sean Manaea

4. Blake Snell

5. Mike Clevinger

The Padres got an extra boost to their starting rotation with the acquisition of Manaea from the Oakland Athletics. Last season with the A’s, he had a record of 11-10 and ERA of 3.91 in 32 starts. The 30-year-old pitcher also posted a career-high 194 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched. San Diego will also have Clevinger this season, who missed all of the 2021 season after getting Tommy John surgery. Clevinger might start the season on 10-day injury list with a knee injury.