Boston Red Sox projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Boston Red Sox finished last season with a record of 92-70 and tied for second place in the AL East. The Red Sox were one of the more exciting teams to watch down the stretch as they got themselves into the playoffs as a wildcard team. Boston defeated their hated rivals the New York Yankees in the AL Wild card game, defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, and just came up short in the ALCS to the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox once again enter this season with a high-powered offense and question marks surrounding their starting rotation with Chris Sale out until June.

Boston Red Sox projected starting lineup

1. Enrique Hernandez (CF)

2. Rafael Devers (3B)

3. Xander Bogaerts (SS)

4. JD Martinez (DH)

5. Alex Verdugo (LF)

6. Trevor Story (2B)

7. Bobby Dalbec (1B)

8. Jackie Bradley Jr. (RF)

9. Christian Vasquez (C)

The Red Sox made a major addition to their infield with the signing of free agent infielder Trevor Story to a massive six-year deal. Before inking a deal with Boston, Story spent the last six seasons with the Colorado Rockies. Last year, the two-time All-Star hit .251 with 24 home runs and 75 RBI. He was also a factor on the base paths with 20 stolen bases, making it the third time in four seasons Story had 20 or more stolen bases.

Projected rotation

1. Nathan Eovaldi

2. Nick Pivetta

3. Tanner Houck

4. Michael Wacha

5. Rich Hill

With Sale out until June, the Red Sox will lean on Eovaldi, who is not unfamiliar with being the ace of the staff. The veteran pitcher was in this spot last season and he thrived. Eovaldi had a record 11-9 and ERA of 3.75 through 32 starts. He also recorded 195 strikeouts (career-high) in 182.1 innings pitched. Along with Eovaldi, the Red Sox will hope that Pivetta and Houck, who has a ton of potential can go deep into games and rack up the strikeouts.