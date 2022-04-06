Los Angeles Dodgers projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers (+475) are the favorite to win the 2022 World Series, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With their loaded lineup and a starting rotation that contains two legitimate Cy Young Award contenders and a Hall of Famer, it’s hard to argue against that. Let’s take a look at their projected lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting lineup

1. Mookie Betts (RF)

2. Freddie Freeman (1B)

3. Trea Turner (SS)

4. Max Muncy (DH)

5. Justin Turner (3B)

6. Will Smith (C)

7. Chris Taylor (LF)

8. Cody Bellinger (CF)

9. Gavin Lux (2B)

This is the best lineup in baseball if everything holds to form. Obviously, starting your order with arguably three of the top 10 hitters in the sport and having the 2019 NL MVP slotted eighth ain’t bad. Could this go wrong? Possibly. Betts missed a lot of time last season. Muncy is coming off of an elbow ligament tear. Turner is 37 and has a long injury history. Bellinger has looked lost during Spring Training. Lux has yet to really live up to his former billing as a top-5 prospect in baseball. But if health is no obstacle, no team can compete with this nine.

Projected rotation

Walker Buehler

Clayton Kershaw

Julio Urias

Tony Gonsolin

Andrew Heaney

Buehler and Urias are just fabulous workhorses who are still in and just entering their prime, respectively. This season will probably be the last one in Kershaw’s Hall of Fame career, and he is still a clearly above-average starter at age 34 and with nearly 2,500 Major League innings on his left arm. The back end of the rotation has a lot of question marks. A sampling: Will Gonsolin tap fully into his potential this year? Is Heaney salvageable after an ugly 2021 season? When will Dustin May return this year from Tommy John surgery? Will Trevor Bauer factor in here at all?