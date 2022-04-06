Tampa Bay Rays projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Tampa Bay Rays finished last season with a record of 100-62 and first place in the AL East. The Rays were head and shoulders one of the best teams in the AL and proved that in the regular season. However, they saw their playoff run come to an end against the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. They will look to make a deeper run this season and hopefully make it back to the World Series for the second time in the last three years.

Tampa Bay Rays projected starting lineup

1. Brandon Lowe (2B)

2. Randy Arozarena (LF)

3. Wander Franco (SS)

4. Ji-Man Choi (DH)

5. Yandy Diaz (1B)

6. Kevin Kiermaier (CF)

7. Manuel Margot (RF)

8. Mike Zunino (C)

9. Johan Lopez (3B)

The Rays are going to run it back with the same offense that got them a division title last season. The only difference this season is that Tampa Bay will have standout shortstop Wander Franco for a full season. Last year, Franco came up from the minors and did not have a tough adjustment at the plate. The 21-year-old slugged .288 at the plate with seven home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games.

Projected rotation

1. Shane McClanahan

2. Drew Rasmussen

3. Corey Kluber

4. Ryan Yarbrough

5. Luis Patino

Tampa Bay will have a new arm in the starting rotation with veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber. Last season, Kluber was with the New York Yankees, where he had a record of 5-3 and 3.83 ERA in 16 starts. The Rays will hope that the 35-year-old can stay healthy this year after going down with a shoulder strain that sidelined him for a few months in 2021.