Texas Rangers projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Texas Rangers finished last season with a record of 60-122 and last place in the AL West. The Rangers struggled tremendously last year as they traded away power hitting outfielder Joey Gallo at the trade deadline to the New York Yankees. However, Texas did have some good moments with the emergence of Adolis Garcia and Isaiah Kinera-Falefa.

The latter with the New York Yankees now after being dealt to Minnesota Twins in the offseason in the first of a series of traded. But the Rangers spent some money this year, which should hopefully make them more competitive in the AL.

Texas Rangers projected starting lineup

1. Marcus Semien (2B)

2. Corey Seager (SS)

3. Mitch Garver (C)

4. Nate Lowe (1B)

5. Adolis Garcia (CF)

6. Kole Calhoun (RF)

7. Brad Miller (LF)

8. Andy Ibanez (3B)

9. Willie Calhoun (DH)

Texas revamped the its offense with the signings of Semien and Seager, and the acquisition of Garver from the Twins. Semien is coming off one of his best seasons as pro in 2021 with Blue Jays. The veteran infielder hit .265 and clubbed a career-high 45 home runs and 102 RBI. As for Seager, he hit .306 for the second-straight season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will help out the Rangers’ offense instantly.

Projected rotation

1. Jon Gray

2. Martin Perez

3. Dane Dunning

4. Taylor Hearn

5. Spencer Howard

The Rangers are hoping that Gray can give them a shot in the arm this season and be a solid ace to lead the rotation. The veteran starting pitcher has spent the last seven years with the Colorado Rockies, where he had a career 4.59 ERA. Last season, Gray had a record of 8-12 and 4.59 ERA through 29 starts.