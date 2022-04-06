Pittsburgh Pirates projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Pittsburgh Pirates finished last season with a record of 61-101 and fifth place in the NL Central. It was another disappointing season in the Steel City as Pirates fans did not have much to cheer for last season. Bryan Reynolds had an excellent season and was named to the All-Star Game. If he’s not traded, the Pirates would be smart to build around him. Last year, the Pirates also had the first overall pick in the draft, where they took catcher Henry Davis. If he pans out, then the Pirates might have something to look forward too.

Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting lineup

1. Daniel Vogelbach (DH)

2. Bryan Reynolds (CF)

3. Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B)

4. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo (1B)

5. Ben Gamel (LF)

6. Roberto Perez (C)

7. Anthony Alford (RF)

8. Diego Castillo (2B)

9. Kevin Newman (SS)

There’s not much to get excited for in the Pirates’ offense, especially with top prospect O’Neil Cruz being sent down to the minors. That being said, Reynolds is the team’s best offensive player and will likely be on opposing teams’ radar to trade for. Last season, he hit .302 with a career-high 24 home runs and 90 RBI. Outside of the Reynolds, the Pirates will hope that Hayes can build off an okay rookie season, where he slugged .257 with six home runs and 38 RBI.

Projected rotation

1. J.T. Brubaker

2. Jose Quintana

3. Zach Thompson

4. Bryse Wilson

5. Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh’s starting rotation leaves much to be desired as there isn't no pitcher that brings excitement to the mound. Thompson is the newest addition to the rotation this season after being acquired in the offseason from the Miami Marlins. Last season with Miami, he had a 3-7 record and 3.24 ERA in 26 appearances. Finally, Brubaker will get the start for the Pirates on Opening Day.