Philadelphia Phillies projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Philadelphia Phillies finished last season with a record of 82-80 and second place in the NL East. The Phillies upgraded their starting lineup this offseason with the additions of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in the outfield. Both players should play a major role in the Phillies’ offense this season and hope to propel them to a playoff berth.

Philadelphia Phillies projected starting lineup

1. Kyle Schwarber (DH)

2. Rhys Hoskins (1B)

3. Bryce Harper (RF)

4. Nick Castellanos (LF)

5. J.T. Realmuto (C)

6. Didi Gregorius (SS)

7. Jean Segura (2B)

8. Bryson Stott (3B)

9. Mickey Moniak (CF)

The first seven spots of the Phils’ starting lineup is set in place with Schwarber leading off, which he did a good job last year in that role. Castellanos potentially batting behind Harper and in front of Realmuto will make it tough for pitchers to pitch around them. Then the last two spots in the lineup could interchange with Stott and Alec Bohm at third, while Moniak and Matt Vierling could split time at center.

Projected rotation

1. Zack Wheeler

2. Aaron Nola

3. Kyle Gibson

4. Ranger Suarez

5. Zach Eflin

The Phillies will be running it back this season with the same rotation that helped them last year. Suarez was a bright spot down the stretch and helped out the team in the backend of the rotation. Wheeler is this team’s ace and will look to build off what he did last year, while hoping that Nola has a bounce back year.