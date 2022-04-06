Cincinnati Reds projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

Opening Day is all about optimism and endless possibilities in Major League Baseball. But it might be a little tough for the Cincinnati faithful to be optimistic after an offseason that saw the Reds trade away All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker, slugging infielder Eugenio Suarez and steady starting pitcher Sonny Gray. They also lost 2021 Silver Slugger Nick Castellanos to Philadelphia via free agency. So, who’s left? Here’s a look at the Reds’ projected starting lineup.

Cincinnati Reds projected starting lineup

1. Jonathan India (2B)

2. Tyler Naquin (RF)

3. Joey Votto (1B)

4. Tyler Stephenson (C)

5. Mike Moustakas (3B)

6. Tommy Pham (LF)

7. Colin Moran (DH)

8. Kyle Farmer (SS)

9. Nick Senzel (CF)

Votto sold out for more power last year and it resulted in 36 home runs and a .563 slugging percentage. Even at age 38, it seems like one of this generation’s best hitters still has plenty in the tank. India is locked in as the leadoff hitter after an NL Rookie of the Year campaign. The Reds will hope for similarly great things from Stevenson, their young, patient catcher. The 34-year-old Pham was added a couple of weeks ago to fill the hole left by Winker. He is coming off of a very quiet season in San Diego. Can Senzel, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 Draft, be a late-bloomer. He has not impressed through parts of three MLB seasons so far.

Projected rotation

Tyler Mahle

Vladimir Gutierrez

Hunter Greene

Reiver Sanmartin

Nick Lodolo

Shortly after Cincy traded Gray, ace starter Luis Castillo was set back by a shoulder injury. He probably won’t pitch until mid-April at the earliest. Mahle was stellar in 2021, striking out 210 batters and recording a 3.75 ERA across 180 innings. The back of this rotation will be interesting to watch as the Reds will likely pair Lodolo, their first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, with Greene. He has long been considered a phenom, is now healthy and is back to popping 100+ mph on radar guns. Those pitchers are the franchise’s top two prospects.