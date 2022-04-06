Colorado Rockies projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Rockies, coming off their third consecutive fourth-place finish in the National League West, made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason when they signed 30-year-old third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million pact. The addition came about one year after the Rockies sent the face of their franchise, 29-year-old third baseman Nolan Arenado, as well as $50 million of his contract to St. Louis. That looks like an odd decision from the outside. Will the Rockies have the last laugh with Bryant? Here is what their 2022 lineup looks like.

Colorado Rockies projected starting lineup

1. Charlie Blackmon (DH)

2. Kris Bryant (LF)

3. Ryan McMahon (3B)

4. C.J. Cron (1B)

5. Brendan Rodgers (2B)

6. Randal Grichuk (CF)

7. Jose Iglesias (SS)

8. Sam Hilliard (RF)

9. Elias Diaz (C)

Colorado also found room this offseason to give McMahon some cash — $70 million over six years. He hit 23 homers last year but has yet to finish any season with at least a league-average OPS+. Cron enjoyed his first season in Coors Field last year, crushing 28 homers and putting up a fantastic .905 OPS. Grichuk, who was acquired in a trade with Toronto in late March, could have a Cron-like revival with the Rockies.

Projected rotation

Kyle Freeland

German Marquez

Antonio Senzatela

Austin Gomber

Chad Kuhl

Freeland has been unable to replicate his standout 2018 season. Given his lack of overpowering stuff and high home run rate, it’s hard to see him ever coming close to his 2.85 ERA from that year. Marquez falls prey to the same things — middling K rate and lots of homers — but he will help save the bullpen. Marquez has tossed at least 174 innings in each of the past three full seasons. Senzatela recorded a quality start — at least six innings with no more than three earned runs allowed — in 10 of his final 13 outings in 2021.