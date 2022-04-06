Minnesota Twins projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Minnesota Twins appeared to be starting their rebuild by trading away catcher Mitch Garver and third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Twins then acquired Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela from the New York Yankees and signed shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. They are hoping to be more competitive in the AL Central this year. DraftKings Sportsbook gives Minnesota +500 odds to win the division in 2022.

Minnesota Twins projected starting lineup

Byron Buxton (CF) Carlos Correa (SS) Luis Arraez (DH) Miguel Sano (1B) Jorge Polanco (2B) Max Kepler (RF) Gary Sanchez (C) Alex Kirilloff (LF) Gio Urshela (3B)

The Twins are going to have a lot of flexibility in this lineup, but barring a major cold streak assume that Buxton and Correa remain the 1,2 at the top. The rest of the lineup will likely depend on the pitching matchup as well as who is on a hot streak. Don’t be surprised if Kepler and Kiriloff force themselves to the top half of the lineup if they can get going early.

Projected rotation

Sonny Gray Joe Ryan Dylan Bundy Bailey Ober Chris Archer

You’ll likely notice that this rotation doesn’t have Kenta Maeda or Randy Dobnak and it won’t for a while as each pitcher is starting on the 60-day IL. Sonny Gray is the most reliable out of the bunch, but expectations are high for Joe Ryan. The Twins picked up Chris Archer in free agency and are hoping he still has a resurgent season left in the tank. No matter what, these starters are going to have to eat up innings because the bullpen is lacking dominant arms.