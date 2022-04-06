Chicago White Sox projected lineup, rotation for 2022 MLB season

The Chicago White Sox hope to capture another AL Central division title when they begin the 2022 MLB season. This team has slowly been building over the past few seasons for this moment, when it believes it can contend for a World Series title. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the White Sox are listed at +1200 to win the championship. Here’s what Chicago’s lineup and rotation projects to look like heading into the 2022 campaign.

Chicago White Sox projected starting lineup

1. Tim Anderson (SS)

2. Luis Robert (CF)

3. Jose Abreu (1B)

4. Yoan Moncada (3B)

5. Eloy Jimenez (LF)

6. AJ Pollock (RF)

7. Yasmani Grandal (C)

8. Gavin Sheets (DH)

9. Josh Harrison (2B)

The bottom of this lineup card will ultimately be the difference between a playoff exit and a championship run. The White Sox will try several players at DH, including Andrew Vaughn. The top six should be solid, with the addition of Pollock providing some pop lower down the order. If Robert and Jimenez can stay healthy, they’ll do some major damage.

Projected rotation

1. Lance Lynn

2. Lucas Giolito

3. Dylan Cease

4. Dallas Keuchel

5. Michael Kopech

Lynn and Giolito should pick up where they left off last season, while Keuchel still has enough juice to be a serviceable starter. Cease and Kopech, two of Chicago’s big additions as part of the rebuild, will need to put together big campaigns in 2022. Kopech might eventually get elevated in the rotation if he makes good on his potential after an injury-filled start to his tenure with the White Sox.