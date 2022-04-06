Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians agree to a five-year, $124 million contract extension

Standout third baseman Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a five-year, $124 million contract extension on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s been rumored over the last few weeks that the two sides were working on an extension, and they manage to get it done before Opening Day.

Passan adds that Ramirez’s extension includes a full no-trade clause and that the star third baseman is guaranteed $150 million. Last season for Cleveland, the 29-year-old hit .266 with 36 home runs (career-high) and 103 RBI in 152 games. Ramirez also was a factor on the basepaths, as he had 27 stolen bases.

For his efforts, the veteran third baseman was named to his third MLB All-Star Game and finished sixth in the AL MVP vote. Ramirez has been one of the more consistent hitters in the majors, slashing .280/.365/.547 and averaging 29 home runs a season. He’ll now be a part of the Guardians’ plans going forward as they try to dethrone the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.