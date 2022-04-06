MLB Opening Day: Red Sox-Yankees postponed by rain

The best rivalry in baseball — Red Sox versus Yankees — was supposed to begin the 2022 MLB regular season on Thursday afternoon. Mother Nature had other ideas.

The Opening Day game between the two teams has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Yankees made the announcement Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours prior to Thursday’s scheduled first pitch. The game has been moved to Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will now be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium.



There may be some early-morning showers in the Bronx on Friday, but the rain chances fall to 15% in the afternoon, so there should be no issues with getting that game in.

The pitching matchup is expected to have Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi facing off against New York’s Gerrit Cole. Those two pitchers were on the mound for last year’s AL Wild Card Game, which saw the Red Sox knock Cole out of the game early en route to a 6-2 victory.