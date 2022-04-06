Nationals vs. Mets start time moved back on Opening Day due to inclement weather

The 2022 MLB regular season is here with Opening Day set for Thursday, April 7. As is the case with many other Opening Days, the weather is playing an immediate factor in getting the games played. The Washington Nationals are scheduled to take on the New York Mets in a four-game series to start the season. The game for Thursday has been moved with first pitch now scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park. If you have a parking pass or ticket for the first game, it will be honored at the new time, the team reports.

There was a lot of hype around this opening series for both teams. Former Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is now with the Mets and was scheduled to start the second game of the series against his former team. When Mets ace Jacob deGrom went down with an injury, Scherzer slotted in for the Opening Day start. He then suffered an injury of his own and is now expected to miss the opening series entirely.

A game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees and another between the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins have already been postponed due to weather. This game is only being delayed, but if the weather is bad keep an eye out for updates because it could be the next game to get the postponement treatment.