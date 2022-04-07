How to watch Mets vs. Nationals on Opening Day

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s Opening Day matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington DC. The Mets will start Tylor Megill after Jacob deGrom was injured last week, while the Nats will have Patrick Corbin making the first Opening Day start of his career. The start time was pushed back due to inclement weather.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Outside of deGrom, the Mets are dealing with a few other injuries as well in Buck Showalter’s first season in charge. Brandon Nimmo has a minor neck issue while Max Scherzer is also banged up, though he’s projected to start Friday in the second game of the season. Still, even if Nimmo is out, New York has a solid and experienced lineup with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindo leading it, along with a new addition in Starling Marte who had a great season with the Marlins a year ago and landed in Queens during free agency. The group also gets Robinson Cano back after a one-year suspension for PEDs as well.

The Nats are just three seasons removed from a World Series title but they’ve struggled to find any kind of consistent success since winning their rings. Two consecutive last-place finishes in the NL East and they still look to be straight in the middle of a rebuild. Juan Soto is still around, and he is still one of the best hitters on the globe. They also added Nelson Cruz to DH as well as Dee Strange-Gordon to add infield depth and speed, even in his old age. But outside of those players, there’s not a ton of known commodities in the lineup.

Mets vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Patrick Corbin

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: Mets -135, Nationals +115