Reds vs. Braves: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream on Opening Day

ESPN2 will host Thursday’s Opening Day matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta. The reigning world champions are projected to have Max Fried on the bump while the Reds will hand Tyler Mahle the ball.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access to ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Braves are coming off their first World Series title since 1995 and seem poised to make another run at glory with a great lineup coming back. Pretty much everybody in the lineup is back from a season ago, except for team icon Freddie Freeman, who has been replaced at first base by Matt Olson. They won’t have the full strength of their team on Thursday though, as superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season.

The Reds can not say the same in terms of familiarity. Cincy saw several of its best players leave as the team cut payroll. Nick Castellanos, who was probably the most exciting player on the team a season ago, is now in Philidelphia and Jesse Winker, who was the best hitter when not dealing with injuries, is now in Seattle. They still have their iconic first baseman in Joey Votto, though. But the lack of depth could see this group take a step back this season.

Reds vs. Braves

Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Reds Local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Braves Local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN2 login

Moneyline odds: Braves -200, Reds +170