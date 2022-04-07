How many games are in 2022 MLB season?

It is MLB Opening Day 2022 with seven games on tap. This is light compared to the typical Opening Day schedule, but the postponements are due to weather rather than the residual effects of the CBA negotiations during the offseason.

There was a lockout to begin the year and commissioner Rob Manfred was set to cancel games as there was no agreement between the league and the player’s union. Eventually, the two sides were able to get a deal done on March 10. Even though Opening Day was delayed from March 31 to April 7, the league still anticipates getting a full regular-season schedule in.

That means 162 games of baseball this season barring any unforeseen developments. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the 2022 World Series at +500. The Toronto Blue Jays (+850), New York Yankees (+950) and Atlanta Braves (+950) headline the next tier of contenders.