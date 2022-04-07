Bobby Witt Jr. batting second, playing third base in MLB debut on Opening Day

Baseball fans won’t have to wait long to see No. 1 overall prospect Bobby Witt Jr. in action. The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day and Witt will be in the starting lineup. While he is a natural shortstop, he will be manning the hot corner at third base and will be batting second for the Royals. Witt will bat behind Whit Merrifield and ahead of Andrew Benintendi for Kansas City. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Guardians as the moneyline favorite with -125 odds. The Royals will be the +105 underdogs. Witt will have a tough test to start his major league career taking on Shane Bieber. Witt has -170 odds to have his first career hit on Opening Day and has +550 odds to hit his first career home run.

If you like playing DFS, Witt has a $2,300 salary for contests covering the entire Opening Day slate.

Kansas City Royals Opening Day Lineup

Whit Merrifield (RF) Bobby Witt Jr. (3B) Andrew Benintendi (LF) Salvador Perez (C) Carlos Santana (1B) Hunter Dozier (DH) Adalberto Mondesi (SS) Michael A. Taylor (CF) Nicky Lopez (2B)

Zack Greinke will be the starting pitcher in his return to the Royals.