White Sox vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Lucas Giolito, who has received Cy Young votes in each of the past three seasons, will make his third consecutive Opening Day start for the White Sox. He will square off against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, the former Red Sox hurler who signed a five-year, $77 million pact with Detroit in November.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The White Sox are heavy favorites to go back-to-back as AL Central champs this season (they have -195 odds to win the division, according to DraftKings Sportsbook). They boasted one of the best offensive clubs in MLB last season and lengthened their lineup last month by acquiring outfielder AJ Pollock from the Dodgers. However, Chicago gave up ace reliever Craig Kimbrel in that deal and, on the same day, found out they would likely be without fireballer Garrett Crochet for the entire season. Workhorse starter Lance Lynn will also miss at least one month with a knee injury, so the offense will need to carry the White Sox in the early going.

The Tigers have logged five straight sub-.500 seasons, but they look like a team on the come-up. Besides Rodriguez, Detroit brought in exciting middle infielder Javier Baez on a long-term deal. They also pulled off a trade with Tampa Bay on Monday that netted the Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows, who hit 27 home runs last year. Detroit will blend those veterans with one of the best prospects in baseball, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, and a young, high-upside pitching trio — Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning — with the hopes of turning their fortunes around in 2022.

White Sox vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds: White Sox -130, Tigers +110