Astros vs. Angels: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9.38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Ten-year veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi will be on the mound for the Astros. Left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who had a bit of a breakout season in 2021, is the Angels’ probable pitcher.

To watch Friday’s Astros-Angels matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

Houston, the reigning American League champions, kind of went under the radar during the offseason. Division rivals Texas and Seattle made huge additions, and Anaheim is still home to arguably MLB’s two best players: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The biggest story in the Astros’ offseason was who is no longer on this team (Carlos Correa), but those who are still here make up a formidable squad. Correa is tough to replace, but with Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, a healthy Alex Bregman and much more, Houston’s offense won’t dip too far from last year’s edition, which led the Majors in runs scored.

The Angels’ biggest question for the longest time was: Mike Trout — then what? Now it’s: Ohtani and Trout — then what? L.A. needs Anthony Rendon to stay healthy after he played in only 58 games last year largely because of a hip injury. Homegrown talent Jared Walsh, Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell could really lengthen this lineup if they live up to their potential. The Angels have been pitching-needy for an extended period of time. The 25-year-old Sandoval could be one of the long-term solutions to solving that problem. In a 12-start stretch between May and August last year, Sandoval registered a 3.04 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .594 OPS.

Astros vs. Angels

Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 9:39 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: none

Angels local broadcast: none

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Angels -120, Astros +100