How to watch Mets vs. Nationals on Apple TV on Friday

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. The pitching matchup features quite a contrast: The 37-year-old future Hall of Fame Max Scherzer will toe the slab for the Mets and go up against 24-year-old Josiah Gray, making just his 14th career MLB start. These two were a part of a Nationals-Dodgers trade last July.

To watch Friday’s Mets-Nationals matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

It was a very busy offseason for the Mets, who added Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to their lineup. But their crown jewel was signing Scherzer to a three-year, $130 contract in November. All of those moves have spirits high in Queens this season. Or at least they were high until last week, when Jacob deGrom, the best starting pitcher in baseball when healthy, was shut down for four weeks due to a stress fracture in his right shoulder. But even without deGrom, this group has a lot of talent.

The Nationals are rebuilding around Juan Soto, one of the game’s best players and brightest young stars. Washington brought in 41-year-old Nelson Cruz and his 449 career homers to offer Soto some lineup protection. But the Nats are still a couple of years away from being a real threat in the NL East. Gray’s development will go a long way to deciding that timetable. The Dodgers’ former No. 1 prospect came to Washington last season in a deal that sent Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner to L.A.

Mets vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Josiah Gray

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: none

Nationals local Broadcast: none

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Mets -170, Nationals +150