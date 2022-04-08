Yankees SS Gleyber Torres sitting in opener vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees SS Gleyber Torres will start the 2022 MLB season on the bench in favor of Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the opener Friday afternoon vs. the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are also batting newly-acquired 3B Josh Donaldson leadoff in the first game of the season. 2B DJ LeMahieu will bat fifth and Aaron Hicks is in centerfield. Here’s a look at the full batting order:

Opening Day in the Boogie Down.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/UzyEHL3HEa — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 8, 2022

The Yankees lineup will be pretty fluid all season. We should see Torres in there in certain matchups, but clearly manager Aaron Boone was told by the powers that be that IKF makes more sense defensively in the opener. Donaldson at leadoff sort of came to light during spring. Unless, DJ starts to hit more consistently again, we could see more of a revolving door at leadoff. IKF, Kyle Higashioka, LeMahieu and even Aaron Hicks or Anthony Rizzo could bat leadoff. We saw Rizzo in that spot a little bit after he was acquired last season.