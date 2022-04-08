Francisco Lindor takes fastball to face, resulting in benches clearing in Mets-Nationals [VIDEO]

UPDATE: X-rays were negative for any jaw damage for Lindor and he was able to pass the concussion test after the game, per Jeff Passan. Upon further review of the play, it looks like Lindor was able to turn just in time for the chin guard on his helmet to catch the brunt of the stray pitch. He is expected back in the lineup for the third game of the four-game opening series.

The New York Mets are taking on the Washington Nationals in their second game of the regular season. Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch in the head in the top of the 5th and benches instantly cleared. Please note that the following video is quite scary and viewer discretion is advised.

Lindor just got drilled and now the benches have clearedpic.twitter.com/CKlpiWB9v8 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 9, 2022

Francisco Lindor was hit in the face and Buck Showalter & the Mets came out of the dugout furious.



Lindor has left the game. pic.twitter.com/DYeTm5hQNX — SNY (@SNYtv) April 9, 2022

Lindor was squaring around to bunt and the pitch from the sidearmer Steve Cishek rose inside and looked to catch Lindor on the chin. Lindor bats with a chin guard attached to his helmet, but the ball appeared to miss it entirely.

Mets manager Buck Showalter led the charge out of the dugout as Lindor was able to get back to his feet after a minute on the ground. Lindor has left the game and will go under testing to see if there was an injury or if he has a concussion. Cishek was ejected from the game.