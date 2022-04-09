How to watch Dodgers vs. Rockies on Saturday, April 9

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Tony Gonsolin and German Marquez are the probable pitchers for the Dodgers and Rockies, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Dodgers are the favorites to win this year’s World Series at +500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. But to fulfill their destiny, the Dodgers will need starters such as Gonsolin to be effective behind the horses in L.A.’s rotation — Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw. Of course, the Dodgers have some margin for error if their starting pitchers can’t always come through; they have three former MVPs in their lineup (Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Cody Bellinger) to go along with Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith, etc.

The Rockies, who are opening up at home versus the Dodgers for the second consecutive season, have strung together three consecutive losing seasons. Marquez has been a dependable starter during that stretch as he led the National League in innings during the 2020 season and topped 170 innings in each of the previous three full years. This year’s roster is headlined by former NL MVP Kris Bryant, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract in March.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. German Marquez

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

TEAM Local broadcast: SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -180, Rockies +150