Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After an Opening Day extra-inning thriller on Friday, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet for the second game in their three game series on Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The game will be aired on FS1. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET. Nick Pivetta and Luis Severino are the starting pitching probables for the Red Sox and Yankees, respectively.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Red Sox held a lead over the Yankees at three different times in Friday’s opener, including in the 10th inning, but they couldn’t hold on as New York prevailed in 11 innings, 6-5. On the bright side, Xander Bogaerts racked up three hits, and Rafael Devers continued owning Yankees ace Gerrit Cole with a two-run homer in the first inning, his fourth regular-season homer off of Cole since the start of the 2020 season. Boston will now turn to Pivetta to get it into the win column. The former Philadelphia Phillie struck out 175 batters in a career-high 155 innings in his first season with the Red Sox last year.

New Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson came through with the game-winning single Friday, scoring the team’s new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Cole wasn’t at his best (three runs allowed over four innings) but he and seven other Yankees pitchers held Boston to two runs after the first inning. It was the Yanks’ first walkoff win on Opening Day since 1957. Luis Severino, who received Cy Young Award votes in 2017 and 2018, has thrown just 18 innings over the past three years due to injuries, including a torn elbow ligament that kept him out for all of 2020 and nearly all of 2021. Saturday’s start will be his first since September 2019.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: FOX Live

Moneyline odds: Yankees -190, Red Sox +160