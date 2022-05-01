Red Sox vs. Orioles: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Boston will start Nick Pivetta (0-3, 8.27 ERA) while the Orioles will send Jordan Lyles (1-2, 5.40 ERA) to the mound.

The Red Sox (9-13) just can’t get on any sort of positive streak. They are 2-3 over their last five but are 2-6 over their last eight games. Their bats can’t stay consistent enough to provide enough run support to their starters. Pivetta heads to the mound and is in desperate need of a good outing. He hasn’t gone six innings or given up fewer than two earned runs in any of his four starts so far this year.

The Orioles (7-14) head into this game picking up momentum from a walk-off victory on Saturday. had lost five games in a row before their win yesterday. They have matched up with the Red Sox at the right time and if they can capitalize on their walk-off win, they could win their third series of the season. Lyles is starting his fifth game of the season and needs a better outing than his last. He only pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven hits for six earned runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Boston -160, Baltimore +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -160

It’s hard to trust either starting pitcher today as both have struggled mightily this season for their respective clubs. Pivetta still doesn’t have a win this season and has allowed at least one home run in three out of his last four starts. And not to mention, Boston’s offense has struggled over the last five games, averaging 3.2 runs per game. However, they should be able to get something going against Lyles, who allowed three home runs in his last start against the Yankees.

Player prop pick: Ryan Mountcastle over 0.5 home runs (+550)

Pivetta is liable to give up a home run today against the Orioles and if he does, do not be surprised if its to Mountcastle. The young first baseman has good numbers against Pivetta in his career, hitting .308 with two home runs and six RBI in 16 at-bats. Mountcastle has already hit one home run in this series on Friday night, where the Orioles lost 3-1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.