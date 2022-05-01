Cubs vs. Brewers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marcus Stroman will get the start for the Cubs, while the Brewers will have their ace Corbin Burnes on the mound.

The Cubs (8-13) have lost four out of their last five games, including three-straight games, heading into today’s series finale against Milwaukee. Chicago has been outscored through the first two games of their series (20-1). If the Cubs want to score some runs today, they’re going to need Ian Happ to lead the way. The 27-year-old is hitting .317 with two home runs and 11 RBI this season. Happ has recorded at least one hit in six out of his last seven games.

The Brewers (15-7) enter today’s game on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Cubs 9-1 on Saturday. Milwaukee has played good at home this season, winning six out of their last seven games. Hunter Renfoe is the player to watch today for the Brewers, who is 11-for-34 with five home runs in his last 10 days. Renfoe leads the team in homers (five) and batting average (.253).

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs +180, Brewers -220

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers -220

The Cubs have been throughly dominated through the first two games of this series and that should change in today’s series finale. Chicago’s offense has struggled in their last five games, averaging two runs per game.

Now they have to go up against Burnes, who has an ERA of 1.75 in three starts. The reigning NL Cy Young award winner struggled in his firs start against the Cubs to begin the season. But since then, he’s been on fire, only allowing two earned runs and striking out 29 batters in his next three starts. Look for Burnes to dominate and the Brewers’ offense to continue to hit against Stroman.

Player prop pick: Adames over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Adames has been hitting the ball well against the Cubs this weekend, going 3-for-9 with two doubles and a home run through two games. He’ll try to add onto his totals against Stroman, who he’s had success against in his career.

The 26-year-old shortstop is hitting .625 with two home runs and four RBI in eight career at-bats against Stroman. If you want to play his home run prop, it is currently sitting +310 for over 0.5 homers, which isn’t bad either.

