Yankees vs. Royals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Severino (2-0, 3.32 ERA) will be on the mound for New York, while Kansas City will give the ball to Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.38 ERA).

The Yankees (15-6) enter today’s series finale on an impressive eight-game winning streak. New York has dominated Kansas City through the first two games, outscoring them 15-3. The Yankees’ offense is averaging 8.4 runs per game in their last five games and will try to put some runs on the board against Lynch. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is someone to keep an eye out for in this game. He hasn’t hit a home run yet this season, but somehow finds a way to get on base. This season, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .302 with six RBI and has recorded a hit in nine out of his last 10 games.

The Royals (7-12) are need in of a win as they’ve lost seven out of their last nine games. Their pitching has not been good this season with an ERA of 4.55. Then to compound their woes on the mound, Kansas City is only hitting .209 at the plate, which is a recipe for disaster. If the Royals want to get back into the win column, they’ll need Salvador Perez and Andrew Benin

Yankees vs. Royals

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Daniel Lynch

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -210, Royals +175

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -210

The Royals have a chance to avoid the sweep today with Lynch on the mound. The 25-year-old starter has won his last two starts against the Twins and White Sox. In his last start against the White Sox, Lynch allowed two hits, two walks, and posted seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.

However, the Yankees have hit the ball well against lefties this season at .244 and 11 home runs. Meanwhile, Kansas City will have to face Severino, who has pitched well throughout the season. The 28-year-old allowed four earned runs (one home run) in his last start against the O’s, but still had five strikeouts in six innings pitched. Take the Yankees and their offense to scratch across a few runs to grab the sweep.

Player prop pick: Daniel Lynch over 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

If the Royals want to keep it close today, they’ll need a tremendous outing from Lynch. The young starter has 16 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched (three starts) this season. The 25-year-old has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in two out of his three starts, both of those starts he had seven strikeouts. He will be facing a Yankees’ team that is averaging 8.52 strikeouts per game this season (16th in the majors).

