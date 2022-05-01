Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Arizona will start Zach Davies (1-1, 5.40 ERA) while the Cardinals send Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.00 ERA) to the mound.

The Diamondbacks (10-12) are streaking and are 4-1 over their last five. They just took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers and they are looking to do the same to the Cards. Arizona has gotten stellar performances from their starting pitches and bullpen in their streak. Davies would love some run support in this outing. Last time out, he pitched four innings and gave up four hits with three earned runs and struck out three while walking four.

The Cardinals (11-9) are in a rough spell. They are 2-5 over their last seven games and can’t seem to get out of their own heads. They had a benches-clearing moment last week against the Mets, but they just don’t seem like themselves dropping the first two games against Arizona. Hicks has electric stuff and needs to wake up his team. The reliever will be making his fifth start of the season. In his last, he pitched two innings and gave up two earned while walking two and striking out one.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Zach Davies vs. Jordan Hicks

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Arizona +155, St. Louis -180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: St. Louis -180

The Cardinals would be waving a white flag early this year if they get swept by the Diamondbacks. No offense to Arizona, but St. Louis is a much more talented team. They will have Nolan Arenado back from his suspension and a frustrated Arenado is a dangerous thing. Look for this lineup to wake up and avoid the sweep on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 0.5 home runs (+300)

As mentioned above, Arenado is coming back in after a suspension. He’s been on fire this season, hitting .375 with five home runs in 19 games. The Diamondbacks have allowed 15 home runs in 22 games, with Davies giving up three of those. Back Arenado to tee off Sunday and send at least one to the stands.

