Phillies vs. Mets: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY and will air on ESPN. The Phillies will give the ball to Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA), while the Mets will have Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) on the mound.

The Phillies (11-11) bounced back on Saturday night with a 5-1 win over Mets after being no-hit to open up the series on Friday night. Philadelphia has struggled in NL East play to the season with a record of 3-6. If they want to win their second-straight series, they will need Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber to get on base and drive in a couple of runs.

The Mets (15-7) look like a serious contender to win the NL East and potential the NL, with the way they’ve played to start the year. Buck Showalter has completely turned around the vibe and mentality of this team and they’ve responded. Francisco Lindor has been one of the top players this season for the Mets, hitting .282 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

National broadcast: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Moneyline odds: Phillies +155, Mets -180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -180

The last time the Phillies faced Scherzer on Apr. 13, the 37-year-old flamethrower only gave up five hits, one earned run, three walks and posted seven strikeouts in five innings pitched. New York went on to defeat Philadelphia 9-6 at Citizens Bank Park. Scherzer has had a ton of success against the Phillies over the career, which looms large as this Phillies’ offense looks to build off what they did on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eflin is coming off of a solid start earlier this week against Colorado. The 28-year-old only gave up two hits, one earned run (1 HR), one walk, and had three strikeouts in six innings pitched. Last season against the Mets, Eflin had an ERA of 2.25, but an OBA of .288. That will not work against this Mets’ lineup tonight, which can throw up a crooked number in any inning.

Player prop pick: Odubel Herrera over 0.5 home runs (+900)

The Phillies’ bats will have their issues with Scherzer tonight, but if he makes a mistake, they will have to punish him for it. Herrera and J.T. Realmuto surprisingly has the most home runs against Scherzer with two. However, Herrera is hitting .296 with five RBIs in 54 career at-bats against the future Hall of Fame pitcher.

