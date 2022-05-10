Tigers vs. Athletics: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Oakland A’s square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tarik Skubal will throw for the Tigers, while the Athletics will get started with Frankie Montas on the mound.

The Tigers would be the worst team in baseball if the Cincinnati Reds didn’t exist, as they’ll now look to avoid a six-game losing streak in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Skubal will come into this matchup with a 3.04 ERA through five starts and had a solid outing his last time out, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and no walks with 9 strikeouts over 9 innings of work in a loss to the Houston Astros. Detroit was shut out in both of their last two games and scored 3 runs or fewer in every matchup this month.

The Athletics ended a nine-game losing streak yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Detroit. Montas will make his seventh start and is coming off a fantastic outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 7 scoreless innings on 4 hits and a walk with 6 strikeouts. Oakland has the worst batting average in the league, and Sheldon Neuse has been the team’s top hitter with a .305 batting average.

Tigers vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Frankie Montas

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Tigers -115, Athletics -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Athletics -105

Both teams have thrown the ball well early in 2022, but Oakland has the pitching matchup edge in this matchup as Montas finished with a 3.37 ERA through 32 starts in a full-season sample size in 2021. Both offenses have been atrocious, so runs could be hard to come by, but let’s go with the A’s to win two in a row.

Player prop pick: Tarik Skubal O6.5 strikeouts (+110)

This is a rather high strikeout total, but Skubal can make it happen as he’s going up against an Oakland lineup is tied for the most strikeouts per game. He has been a solid strikeout pitcher early in his career and has 29 K’s through 26.2 innings this season.

