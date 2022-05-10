Dodgers vs. Pirates: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tony Gonsolin will get the start for the Dodgers, while the Pirates will go with Bryse Wilson on the mound.

Los Angeles (19-8) had a six-game winning streak snapped last night when they lost Game 1 of this series with a 5-1 score. Gonsolin has a 1.64 ERA through his first starts of 2022 and allowed 1 run over 3 hits and a walk with 5 strikeouts over 5 innings of work his last time out in a win over the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers remain the highest-scoring team in baseball, and Freddie Freeman is the team’s top hitter with a .317 batting average.

Pittsburgh (12-16) used 2-run homers from Michael Perez and rookie Jack Suwinski, who knocked out his first career home run, to beat the Dodgers last night. Wilson has not reached 5 innings in any of his five starts, but he has a 3.78 ERA over 19 innings of work. The Pirates have a slightly below-average offense in terms of runs per game, and Ke’Bryan Hayes is off to a fantastic start at the place, recording 3 hits in his last two games.

Dodgers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryse Wilson

First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -235, Pirates +190

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Pirates +190

Pittsburgh pulled off the win last night despite odds heavily against them, and it is not unrealistic they can do this twice in a row, leading to another big return. Wilson has kept the Pirates in the game in every start he’s made this season, and Pittsburgh is worth a wager with these odds.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin O4.5 strikeouts (-140)

The Dodgers starter has not gone all that deep into games, averaging a little more than 4 innings of work per outing, but Gonsolin is a decent strikeout pitcher going up against a Pirates offense that averages the eighth-most strikeouts per game this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.