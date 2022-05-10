Mets vs. Nationals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals square off on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington DC and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tylor Megill and Patrick Corbin are expected to start on the mound for the first of this three-game series.

The Mets (20-10) are coming off a game and series win against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. Including the impressive comeback win last Thursday when they entered the bottom of the ninth down 7-1 and won the game 8-7. Megill is 4-1 so far on the season, he has 22 hits, nine earned runs, and 36 strikeouts.

The Nationals (10-20) have lost two straight road series against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. They are 1-4 in the last five games and will look to turn things around at home. Corbin has struggled so far this season for the Nationals. He is 0-5 with 37 hits, 22 earned runs, and 26 strikeouts.

Mets vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Patrick Corbin

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: New York -180, Washington +155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: New York -180

Corbin takes the mound for the Nats and has been riding the struggle bus so far. His ERA is north of 7.00, and he hasn’t registered a win this year. Megill has been a bright spot filling in for New York’s rotation. Combining that with the Mets’ lineup is dangerous from top to bottom, and they have the rightful edge here.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso over 0.5 hits (-235)

Alonso will look to take advantage of a good matchup against Corbin. In his career facing Crobin, Alonso is 11 for 32 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs. He had three hits in his last game on Sunday and is coming off the team’s off-day on Monday. In Tuesday's game, Alonso is in a prime position to pick up at least one hit.

