Blue Jays vs. Yankees: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yusei Kikuchi and Luis Severino are the expected starting pitchers for Tuesday’s game.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 17-13, ranking third in the AL East, headed into the Bronx this week. The Blue Jays have lost their last two series, including one to the Yankees at home. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in batting average (.286), home runs (seven), RBIs (19), and OBP (.358). Kikuchi is 1-1 on the year with 20 strikeouts, 18 hits, and ten earned runs.

The New York Yankees have won six straight series on the season, they are 20-8 and first in the AL East. Aaron Judge is batting .284 on the year with 29 hits and 15 runs so far this season. Severino is 2-0 so far on the season with 23 strikeouts, 24 hits, and 10 earned runs.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET-1

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -165, Blue Jays +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -165

Kikuchi has struggled with control early on this season and is walking too many batters. That could be an issue against a home run-hitting team in a home run-friendly park. New York should be able to get runners on base, and they lead the league in homers through the first month of the season.

Player prop pick: Luis Severino O5.5 strikeouts (-115)

Severino has been a solid strikeout pitcher during his MLB career and has done a good job racking up the K’s early on in 2022. The Blue Jays rank in the middle of the pack as a team in terms of strikeouts per game, but Severino has a good shot at reaching this total on Tuesday night.

