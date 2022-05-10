Red Sox vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves with the first pitch for 7:20 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA, and will air on NESN in the Boston market and Bally Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market. Garrett Whitlock and Kyle Wright are set to start on the mound.

The Red Sox are 10-19 and currently last in the AL East. They are 2-8 in the last ten games and have lost the last five. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is having a solid year at the plate so far leading the team in batting average (.343), OBP (.393), and hits (37). Whitlock is 1-1 on the year with 29 strikeouts and 11 hits.

The Braves are second in the NL East and 14-16 so far this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .264 batting average, OBP (.379), and in hits (29). Wright is 3-1 so far on the season (3-0 at home) with 37 strikeouts and 23 hits.

Red Sox vs. Braves

Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 7:20 p.m.

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Braves -135, Red Sox +115

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.