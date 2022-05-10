Astros vs. Twins: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Justin Verlander and Joe Ryan are the expected starters for Tuesday's match-up.

The Astros are 18-11 so far on the season and second in the AL West behind the Los Angeles Angels. Houston has scored 110 runs on the season, Alex Bregman leads the team in RBIs with 17, and Michael Brantley has the highest batting average with .273 so far this season.

The Twins are the current leaders of the AL Central with an 18-11 record. They are 7-3 in the last ten games, 11-4 at home. The Twins find themselves in the middle of the league with their at-plate performance. Sixteenth in hits with 222 and seventeenth in runs with 117 so far on the year. Carlos Correa is currently leading the team with a .255 batting average.

Astros vs. Twins

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Joe Ryan

First pitch: 7:40 p.m.

Astros local broadcast: ATT Sports Net-SW

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North Extra

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -135, Twins +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Twins +115

This should be a relatively even matchup with two pitchers who have very similar numbers early in 2022, but I’m not sure why Minnesota is the underdog here. The Twins are at home, and they have the better offense in this matchup. Minnesota has the 10th best on-base percentage, while Houston is at No. 22 in that category.

Player prop pick: Royce Lewis U0.5 hits (+110)

The Twins top prospect and first overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft made his debut over the weekend and had 1 hit in all three games, but there is value in Lewis going hitless on Tuesday night, especially with these odds. He did not play during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to an injury and a canceled season due to the pandemic, and Lewis will go up against Verlander, who has allowed 5 or fewer hits in all five starts this season, going fairly deep into games.

