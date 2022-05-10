Phillies vs. Mariners: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup will feature a couple of top-of-the-rotation workhorses: The Phillies’ Aaron Nola facing the Mariners’ Robbie Ray.

The Phillies (13-16) took the first game of this series on Monday convincingly, 9-0. Seven batters finished with multiple hits, including three-knock nights for Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos. Nicky C is now leading the team in on-base percentage (.374) and is second in slugging (.505). It was a much-needed victory for Philadelphia, which had dropped five of its past six games, including Thursday’s incredible collapse against the Mets when they squandered a 7-1 lead in the ninth inning.

On April 27, the Mariners were in first place in the American League West at 11-6. Since then, they have lost 11 of 13 games and scored two or fewer runs nine times. At least one key Mariner is swinging well: star rookie Julio Rodriguez. He is batting .339 with an .881 OPS over his previous 17 games. His power hasn’t bloomed yet, but Rodriguez has stolen six bases during that period and recorded three of the team’s four hits during Monday’s loss.

Phillies vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -125, Mariners +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -125

Neither of these lineups is playing up to their full potential, but the Phillies have a better chance of doing damage tonight as Nola is currently pitching much better than Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner. The lefty has always given up a decent amount of hard contact, but his K rate and his walk rate are going in opposite directions, and his velocity has taken a noticeable dip, leaving him with less margin for error. Half of the Phillies’ 32 home runs have come against LHPs, and their .714 OPS versus southpaws ranks 10th in MLB. Meanwhile, Nola has a 1.80 ERA and a 0.65 WHIP over his past three starts, spanning 20 IP.

Player prop pick: Nick Castellanos, OVER 1.5 total bases (+130)

He’s been a lefty crusher throughout his career and that hasn’t changed in 2022; Castellanos is 10-for-25 with an OPS north of 1.000 against LHPs. That includes three hits against left-handers on May 4 and another one in last night’s win. He should have success against the struggling Ray.

